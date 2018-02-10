Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Six Nations 2018: What time is England v Wales on TV?

Six Nations 2018: What time is England v Wales on TV?

Warren Gatland's men will be out for revenge in Twickenham

GettyImages-634867422

There was a heart-stopping late try in 2017’s Six Nations Wales v England meeting at the Principality Stadium, as a fluffed clearance gave Owen Farrell the chance to fizz a long, perfectly timed pass to Elliot Daly, who streaked past a flailing Alex Cuthbert to the corner.

Advertisement

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV coverage

Wales hope to bury that memory in the Twickenham turf while England coach Eddie Jones might prefer his team to strike a little earlier than the 76th minute this time. Either way, the rugby fires rarely burn hotter than under this cauldron of a fixture.

What time is England v Wales on TV?

The second match of this year’s tournament kicks off at 4.45pm, with live coverage on ITV from 4.20pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Advertisement

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 4.45pm.

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 11: Nathan Hughes of England is tackled by Rhys Webb of Wales during the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Tags

All about Live Six Nations Rugby Union

GettyImages-634867422
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

England v Wales - RBS Six Nations (Getty, EH)

Why the Six Nations requires a poker face

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, France's Guilhem Guirado, England's Dylan Hartley, Ireland's Rory Best, Scotland's John Barclay and Italy's Sergio Parisse pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event in west London (Getty, JG)

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV schedule

WHISTLER CREEKSIDE, CANADA - FEBRUARY 20: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA skis and wins the bronze medal during the Women's Alpine Skiing Super-G on Day 9 of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2010 in Whistler Creekside, Canada. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV: full BBC and Eurosport coverage guide

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

‘Topless Tongan’ returns for Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony after Rio 2016 fame – and he’s STILL shirtless

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more