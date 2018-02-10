Six Nations 2018: What time is England v Wales on TV?

Warren Gatland's men will be out for revenge in Twickenham

There was a heart-stopping late try in 2017’s Six Nations Wales v England meeting at the Principality Stadium, as a fluffed clearance gave Owen Farrell the chance to fizz a long, perfectly timed pass to Elliot Daly, who streaked past a flailing Alex Cuthbert to the corner.

Advertisement

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV coverage

Wales hope to bury that memory in the Twickenham turf while England coach Eddie Jones might prefer his team to strike a little earlier than the 76th minute this time. Either way, the rugby fires rarely burn hotter than under this cauldron of a fixture.

What time is England v Wales on TV?

The second match of this year’s tournament kicks off at 4.45pm, with live coverage on ITV from 4.20pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Advertisement

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live from 4.45pm.