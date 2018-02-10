Liam Gallagher would rather be ‘stung by goats’ than host the BRIT Awards

The former Oasis star has slammed the awards body with an expletive-ridden rant on Twitter

Liam Gallagher really doesn’t want to host the BRIT Awards.

The former Oasis star, claiming that his request to perform at the ceremony was rejected and that he was instead asked to host, has let loose on Twitter.

Gallagher accused BRIT organisers of being “too scared” to let him perform at the event later this month.

So the Brit awards have ballooned it again as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 9, 2018

He then wrote: “All I wanted to do was play LIVE but there too scared too cosy the cheeky c**** asked me if I wanted to host it are they having a laugh LG x.”

Gallagher said he refused to set the table and clean the dishes as part of his hosting duties.

He tweeted: “I ain’t setting there table cooking the food then doing the dishes f*** that I’d rather be stung by a heard of goats.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BRIT Awards for comment.

Jack Whitehall will actually be hosting the awards, where Gallagher is up for Best British Male Solo Artist against Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Loyle Carner and Rag’N’Bone Man.

The BRIT Awards are on 21st February at the O2 Arena.