‘Topless Tongan’ returns for Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony after Rio 2016 fame – and he’s STILL shirtless

Despite freezing conditions in the Pyeongchang 2018 Opening Ceremony, Pita Taufatofua stripped off during the athletes' parade

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Remember the bare-chested, oiled-up Tongan flagbearer from the Rio 2016 Olympic Opening Ceremony? Well, he’s back.

Winter Olympic star Pita Taufatofua braved freezing temperatures and stripped off once again as Tonga made its entrance at Pyeongchang 2018.

People couldn’t quite believe it.

In Rio 2016, taekwondo athlete Taufatofua became a viral hit after his Opening Ceremony entrance, and despite being knocked out of the Games in the first round, the Olympic bug had well and truly bitten.

His story to the Winter Olympics is just maybe even more incredible than his pecs: he set himself the challenge of becoming Tonga’s first ever Olympic cross country skier.

“After Rio I decided to find the hardest sport possible because I needed a new challenge,” he said in a video blog explaining his road to Pyeongchang.

Tropical Tonga isn’t exactly a hotbed of winter sport talent, and Taufatofua had never put on skis in his life, yet after training for over a year on converted ‘roller skis’ and raising over $16,000, he has finally realised his dream.

And, obviously, become an Internet sensation all over again…

