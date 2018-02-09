Winter Olympics: meet the Team GB stars and medal favourites competing in Pyeongchang 2018

Find out all about the best British medal hopefuls in skiing, snowboarding, skeleton, curling and every sport in the Winter Olympics

Team GB’s Winter Olympics squad is stronger than ever, with 59 athletes heading to Pyeongchang 2018 in total.

Their medal target is also the most ambitious ever for a Winter Games, targeting a haul of five medals and a top end hope of up to ten medals.

So, where will all those gold, silver and bronze medals come from? Check out the Team GB athletes for every sport at the Winter Olympics below, and find out more about the best British medal hopes for each event.

ALPINE SKIING

Best medal hope: Dave Ryding

Event: Slalom

Age: 31

Skier Dave Ryding bagged Britain’s best ever World Cup finish when he claimed slalom silver in January last year. He’s in a super competitive field, but has been challenging the best in the world this year. Can he cause a surprise?

When can I watch Dave Ryding in the Winter Olympics? Ryding will be live on BBC1 and Eurosport from 1am on Thursday 22nd February, in the slalom skiing competition.

Other Team GB alpine skiers

Charlie Guest – slalom

Laurie Taylor – slalom

Alex Tilley – slalom and Giant slalom

BIATHLON

Best medal hope: Amanda Lightfoot

Age: 31

Amanda started skiing when she was in the military, making her the ideal competitor for biathlon’s gruelling combination of shooting and cross country skiing. She’s only the second British female athlete ever to compete at the Olympics in biathlon.

When can I watch Amanda Lightfoot in the Winter Olympics? She’s set to feature first in the women’s 7.5km sprint on Saturday 10th February at 11am on Eurosport 1.

BOBSLEIGH

Best medal hope: Team GB will have two four-man bobsleigh crews at Pyeongchang 2018, and after a strong showing in Sochi they will be hoping to force their way on to the podium this time round. Britain will also field a two-man and a two-woman team, with duo Mica Moore and Mica McNeill aiming to make an impact in their first Games together.

When can I watch the British bobsleigh team in the Winter Olympics? The two-man bobsleigh begins on Sunday 18th February at 11am on Eurosport and BBC. The two-woman competition is on Tuesday 20th February, and the four-man competition is on Saturday 24th February.

British bobsleigh athletes

Sam Blanchet

Greg Cackett

Lamin Deen

Montell Douglas

Joel Fearon

Nick Gleeson

Brad Hall

Andrew Matthews

Mica McNeill

Mica Moore

Toby Olubi

Ben Simons

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

Best medal hope: Andrew Musgrave

Age: 27

Musgrave was born in Poole but now lives in Norway, competing with the very best the world of cross country skiing has to offer. This will be his third Winter Olympics, and he’s in arguably the best form of his career.

When can I watch Andrew Musgrave at the Winter Olympics? The men’s cross country skiing begins on Sunday 11th February, but Musgrave’s best event is the 15km freestyle, on TV on Friday 16th February at 6am on the BBC Red Button and Eurosport 1.

Other Team GB cross country skiers

Callum Smith

Anika Taylor

Andrew Young

CURLING

Best medal hope: Both GB’s men and women have a fantastic chance at a medal in Pyeongchang 2018. Four years ago, the men claimed silver and the women bronze, and both teams are expected to be fighting all the way to the final yet again.

When can I watch Team GB in the curling at the Winter Olympics? Both the women and the men’s competitions get underway on Wednesday 14th February. The competition will continue throughout the Games.

British curling women

Eve Muirhead (skip)

Vicki Adams

Lauren Gray

Kelly Schafer

Anna Sloan

British curling men

Kyle Smith (skip)

Glen Muirhead

Thomas Muirhead

Cammy Smith

Kyle Waddell

FIGURE SKATING

Best medal hope: Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland

Event: Ice dancing

The British couple have been through hell to make it here, with Penny shattering her kneecap in 2016 during training. Yet here they are, and with the help of Olympic legends Torvill and Dean they will be ready to perform at their peak.

When can I watch Team GB in the Winter Olympic ice dancing? Penny and Nick will begin their competition on Monday 19th February from around 3.30am on BBC and Eurosport 1.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Best medal hope: Izzy Atkin

Event: skiing slopestyle

Age: 19

Slopestyle skier Izzy Atkin is one of the most impressive talents in a strong freestyle skiing team, performing ludicrous tricks and spins across the slopestyle course. This is her Olympic debut.

When can I watch Izzy Atkin at the Winter Olympics? The women’s skiing slopestyle begins on Friday 16th February, with the final round on Saturday 17th at 3.45am.

Other Team GB freestyle skiers

Murray Buchan – halfpipe

Rowan Cheshire – halfpipe

Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon – halfpipe

Tyler Harding – slopestyle

Emily Sarsfield – ski cross

Peter Speight – halfpipe

Katie Summerhayes – slopestyle

Molly Summerhayes – halfpipe

Lloyd Wallace – aerials

James Woods – slopestyle

LUGE

Best medal hope: Despite our recent skeleton success, Team GB has never won an Olympic luge medal, which sees competitors race feet rather than head first. There are two Team GB athletes competing in Pyeongchang: 33-year-old Adam Rosen and 20-year-old Rupert Staudinger.

When can I watch Team GB in the Winter Olympics luge? The men’s heats begin on Saturday 10th February at 9.50am on Eurosport 1, with BBC scheduled to tune in from 11am.

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING

Best medal hope: Elise Christie

Events: 500m, 1000m and 1500m short track

Age: 27

Elise Christie is a favourite for a medal in the frenetic short track speed skating discipline, and will be challenging over all three distances she competes in. Her Olympic experience ended in heartbreak and death threats four years ago in Sochi, but she’s made a remarkable recovery.

Other Team GB short track speed skaters

Joshua Cheetham

Charlotte Gilmartin

Kathryn Thomson

Farrell Treacy

SKELETON

Best medal hope: Lizzy Yarnold

Age: 29

Team GB’s only Olympic gold medallist in Sochi 2014 is back to defend her title. If she does, she will be the first skeleton slider ever to win back to back Olympic gold medals. Find out more about Lizzy Yarnold here.

When can I watch Lizzy Yarnold in the Winter Olympics? The women’s skeleton heats begin on Friday 16th February at 11am on BBC1 and Eurosport 1. The final runs will be on Saturday 17th February from 11am.

Other Team GB skeleton sliders

Laura Deas

Dom Parsons

Jerry Rice

SNOWBOARDING

Best medal hope: Katie Ormerod

Age: 20

Events: Slopestyle, Big Air

Four years ago Jenny Jones became the first British athlete to win an Olympic medal on snow in 90 years. Now, she believes Brit snowboarder Katie Ormerod can follow in her tracks. She’ll be competing in both the slopestyle and the new Big Air competition in her first Olympic Games.

When can I watch Katie Ormerod in the Winter Olympics? The women’s snowboard slopestyle competition begins on Sunday 11th February from 4.30am on BBC1. The Big Air event kicks off on Monday 19th February live on BBC and Eurosport.

Other Team GB snowboarders

Rowan Coultas – Big Air, slopestyle

Aimee Fuller – Big Air, slopestyle

Zoe Gillings-Brier – Snowboard cross

Billy Morgan – Big Air, slopestyle

Jamie Nicholls – Big Air, slopestyle