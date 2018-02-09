Everything you need to know about the return of the 1990s sci-fi hit

What time is The X-Files on TV?

The series will continue Monday 12th February, 9pm on Channel 5

Advertisement

What can I expect from the episode?

After last week’s exposition-heavy and muddled opener (with its pervy overtones about what has happened to Scully’s body), we’re on more assured ground tonight with a fun caper that sees Mulder and Scully going on the run following an attempt on their lives.

David Duchovny, bless his heart, is still giving it his all at the age of 57, kicking bad-guy butt in a series of impressive fight scenes. And long-standing fans will get a thrill from seeing someone thought to have been killed during the original run of the series. Only in the final ten minutes do events verge on the ridiculous, though there are some key revelations about what this season’s major enemy is up to.

Review by David Brown

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast?

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have both returned to the show to reprise their characters, Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, respectively.