Everything you need to know about the new thriller with Carey Mulligan, John Simm and Billie Piper

What time is Collateral on TV?

David Hare’s new drama begins Monday 12th February, 9pm on BBC2.

What can we expect in the first episode?

A pizza delivery man is killed on the doorstep of a London mansion block. He is shot twice from a distance by a professional killer. But why? He was a Syrian asylum seeker, but it doesn’t look like a hate crime. Was he even the intended victim?

These and other questions trouble the detective on the case, DI Kip Glaspie – played with a winning blend of compassion and gravitas by Carey Mulligan. This is a David Hare drama, so although it might have the appearance of a police procedural, we know it will sooner or later inflate and expand to become a political thriller with state-of-the-nation heft.

For now, it is peopled by intriguing characters: a posh single mum (Billie Piper), a gay vicar (Nicola Walker), a rebellious Labour MP (John Simm)… Lord knows how they all slot together in Hare’s bigger picture, but it’ll be interesting finding out.

Who’s in the cast?

The drama stars Carey Mulligan (as DI Kip Glaspie), John Simm (David Mars), Nicola Walker (Jane Oliver) and Billie Piper (Karen Mars).