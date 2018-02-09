Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
John Boyega, Stormzy… and Liam from Bake Off – the Black Panther UK premiere guest list was amazing

John Boyega, Stormzy… and Liam from Bake Off – the Black Panther UK premiere guest list was amazing

The stars turned out in droves for the European premiere of the film at London's Hammersmith Apollo

Black Panther European Premiere

Black Panther is already being hailed as one of Marvel’s best ever movies so it’s little wonder that the film’s European premiere in West London attracted a whole host of stars who were eager to celebrate.

Advertisement

London’s Hammermsith Apollo was bursting at the seams with famous fans, who just couldn’t wait to get a first look at the film about T’Challa, the king of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda, who returned home to claim his throne after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

John Boyega, Stormzy, and Daniel Sturridge rocked up to get the party started.

Stormzy seemed particularly psyched for the film.

And speaking of musicians, the Black Eyed Peas also popped up – well, three of them.

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Taboo, will.i.am and apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The Great British Bake Off’s Liam Charles opted for a very snazzy pink jacket. Could there be a Pink Panther reference in there?

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Liam Charles (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis came dressed in black, with a rather interesting gold accessory to boot.

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Leona Lewis (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel was there too!

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Michaela Coel (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

And of course, the film’s stars were out in force in west London.

The Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman stepped out in a rather special suit jacket.

Chadwick Boseman (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Chadwick Boseman (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Letitia Wright – who plays Princess Shuri – opted for a sparkling gold gown.

Danai Gurira – who plays Wakandan warrior Okoye in the Marvel movie – looked just as fierce on the carpet as she does in the film.

European Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Black Panther
Danai Gurira (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya – aka Wakanda’s W’Kabi – received deafening cheers from the crowd, who were very pleased to see the London boy take to the stage.

Daniel Kaluuya (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Daniel Kaluuya (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Michael B Jordan made quite the impression on the audience as the movie’s malevolent Killmonger.

American actor Michael B Jordan poses on arrival for the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' in central London on February 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael B Jordan (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

And Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o brought the house down when she stepped on stage for the cast photo.

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o poses on arrival for the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' in central London on February 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Lupita Nyong’o (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Martin Freeman was described as the man with the sharpest dress sense in the film by director Ryan Coogler, so he made sure to keep standards high on the night.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Martin Freeman attends the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Martin Freeman  (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Advertisement

And Andy Serkis observed the whole occasion with a great big smile on his face.

Andy Serkis (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Andy Serkis (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Tags

All about Black Panther

Black Panther European Premiere
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Avengers: Infinity War trailer (YouTube, JG)

Marvel gathered EVERYONE from the MCU for one epic class photo

Black Panther

Black Panther review: “a franchise film with a distinct individual identity”

Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis at the Black Panther junket

Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis on being the only white guys in Black Panther: “this is what black actors feel like all the time”

Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan and Tom Hiddleston Infinity War

Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston ALL feature in new Avengers Infinity War footage

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more