John Boyega, Stormzy… and Liam from Bake Off – the Black Panther UK premiere guest list was amazing

The stars turned out in droves for the European premiere of the film at London's Hammersmith Apollo

Black Panther is already being hailed as one of Marvel’s best ever movies so it’s little wonder that the film’s European premiere in West London attracted a whole host of stars who were eager to celebrate.

London’s Hammermsith Apollo was bursting at the seams with famous fans, who just couldn’t wait to get a first look at the film about T’Challa, the king of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda, who returned home to claim his throne after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

John Boyega, Stormzy, and Daniel Sturridge rocked up to get the party started.

Stormzy seemed particularly psyched for the film.

And speaking of musicians, the Black Eyed Peas also popped up – well, three of them.

The Great British Bake Off’s Liam Charles opted for a very snazzy pink jacket. Could there be a Pink Panther reference in there?

Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis came dressed in black, with a rather interesting gold accessory to boot.

Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel was there too!

And of course, the film’s stars were out in force in west London.

The Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman stepped out in a rather special suit jacket.

Letitia Wright – who plays Princess Shuri – opted for a sparkling gold gown.

.@letitiawright – the sidekick with all the best gear in #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/1G7Mb1Kv31 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) February 8, 2018

Danai Gurira – who plays Wakandan warrior Okoye in the Marvel movie – looked just as fierce on the carpet as she does in the film.

Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya – aka Wakanda’s W’Kabi – received deafening cheers from the crowd, who were very pleased to see the London boy take to the stage.

Michael B Jordan made quite the impression on the audience as the movie’s malevolent Killmonger.

And Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o brought the house down when she stepped on stage for the cast photo.

Martin Freeman was described as the man with the sharpest dress sense in the film by director Ryan Coogler, so he made sure to keep standards high on the night.

And Andy Serkis observed the whole occasion with a great big smile on his face.