Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 10th February at 8pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

“We’re not here for the best song, we’re here for the best voice,” said coach Jennifer Hudson last week. It might be a simple premise, but it’s what sets The Voice UK apart from the likes of All Together Now, BBC1’s latest squeeze, which seems to be more about who can choose the best song rather than who has the best vocals.

It’s now the penultimate week of blind auditions and as the number of spots left to fill on the coaches’ teams gets smaller, so the decisions Hudson, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am have to make are becoming harder. One of the singers hoping to impress and get that all-important turn is the daughter of a well-known television personality.

Who’s already got through the Blind Auditions?

A full list of all the singers and performers who have so far made it through the Blind Auditions and have got to the next round on The Voice UK are here.

How many more Blind Auditions are there still to come?

With the number of singers on the coaches’ teams filling up fast, it seems like there can only be a couple more weeks left of the Blind Auditions.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.