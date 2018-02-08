“That was a kiss on the lips!” Olly Murs’ mum gets a snog from Tom Jones on The Voice UK

Yep, he's still got it!

We bet Olly Murs wasn’t expecting this to happen when he invited his mum up on stage at The Voice UK.

And now he probably wishes he hadn’t.

Olly’s mum Vickylynn Murs dropped by the Blind Auditions to support her son as he made his debut as a coach on the ITV show. But when she went up to the red chairs to meet the coaches, Tom Jones gave her a very warm welcome.

Leaning in and saying, “My mum’s going to be so jealous”, Mrs Murs got a kiss on the lips from the veteran singer.

“Alright, hang on a minute,” says Olly. “That was a kiss on the lips!”

Crikey.

Tom is clearly feeling in fine fettle, as not long after getting down to it with Vickylynn Murs, he blasted out a bit of It’s Not Unusual, swinging his hips in the way that only Tom Jones can.

Hip replacement surgery last year went well then?

He might be 77, but there’s no stopping the man.

The Voice UK continues Saturday 10th February at 8.15pm on ITV