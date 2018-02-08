GBBO star Liam Charles to host Bake Off: The Professionals

The viewer favourite and 2017 contestant will now turn presenter in the Channel 4 spin-off alongside comedian Tom Allen

When Liam Charles was eliminated from The Great British Bake Off last October, his parting words were, “It’s not the end of me, it’s the beginning. I’m coming for Paul Hollywood’s job in a couple of years.”

It turns out Liam only needed about four months to nab that job, because he’s just been announced as the presenter of Bake Off: The Professionals for Channel 4.

Previously called Bake Off: Crème de la Crème on the BBC, the spin-off show will see 12 professional baking duos complete in heats judged by pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin, who have been with the show since its start in 2016.

Comedian Tom Allen will also be hosting The Professionals alongside Liam. Tom has most recently popped up on BBC1’s Wedding Day Winners, The Royal Variety Performance and Strictly’s It Takes Two.

Previous hosts of Crème de la Crème were Tom Kerridge in 2016 and Angus Deayton in 2017.

Liam said: “I’m totally amazed by the skill of professional chefs and to be doing this so soon after Bake Off, is just sick. I can’t wait to get cracking. I told you I’d be back.”

There will be ten episodes of Bake Off: The Professionals and the show will be broadcast on Channel 4 in 2018.