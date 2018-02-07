Will Smith films hilarious parody of son Jaden’s music video

If it is a father’s job to take the mickey out of his kids, Will Smith is putting in overtime – because the Fresh Prince star has faithfully reenacted his son Jaden Smith’s music video, complete with a shot of him on the phone in the back of a (slightly less high-end) car, and fake gold teeth (which unfortunately fell out).

Advertisement

But in case you were worried, it’s more of a loving homage. The actor wanted to celebrate the success of his son’s track Icon and wrote: “It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”

Jaden, who used to be known for his hilariously “profound” tweets like “The More Time You Spend Awake The More Time You Spend Asleep”, now has a budding career as a rapper – but he still found time to thank his dad for the unusual gesture.

“Dad this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he commented on Instagram.

“You’re the best father anyone could ask for thank you for allowing me to express myself… I love you more than you will ever know.”

Aw.

Advertisement

See below for the original version and make your own mind up on which you prefer…