Silent Witness series finale airs tonight following FA Cup replay delay

Anyone hoping to catch the final episode of the 21st series can tune in on Wednesday 7th February

The final two parter in the latest series of Silent Witness is dramatic, to say the least. Set (rather bizarrely) at Christmas, it follows the Lyell team as they investigate the mass murder of the McMorris family on Christmas Eve.

The gory crime saw three of the four family members slain, plus their nanny, with just one survivor – teenager Mel who was trying to defend her horse Bluebell. As episode one drew to a close and with key evidence missing, Jack (David Caves) and Clarissa (Liz Carr) were convinced that something wasn’t adding up. And coming just half way through the case, we’d say they’re probably right…

Any fans hoping to tune in on Tuesday 6th February to catch part two were left disappointed. The series finale was postponed to allow the BBC to screen an FA Cup fourth round replay between Swansea City and Notts County.

Which means both Silent Witness and Holby City will instead air TONIGHT in the same time slots.

When is the Silent Witness series finale on TV?

The second part of Family – and the series 21 finale – will air at 9pm on BBC1 on Wednesday 7th February.