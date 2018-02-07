What acts are performing? Who is hosting? Everything you need to know about the UK’s Eurovision selection show

What time is Eurovision: You Decide on TV?

Eurovision: You Decide airs live on BBC2 at 7.30pm on Wednesday 7th February.

How will the show work?

Six acts will go head to head under the watchful eye panel of industry professionals in the 90-minute UK selection programme, before the public vote to decide who will head to the finals in Lisbon later this year.

After the telephone and online vote has closed, the public votes are combined with the results from the jury vote and the winning song is revealed.

Who is on the professional panel?

TV presenter and former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark-Neal, S Club Juniors and Saturdays singer-turned-TV presenter Rochelle Humes and McFly singer/songwriter and children’s author Tom Fletcher have been revealed as the professional panelists for the UK’s Eurovision selection show You Decide. You can find out more about them here.

Who’s hosting Eurovision: You Decide?

Mel Giedyroc is fronting the night alongside Eurovision 2015 winner Mans Zelmerlow.

Who acts will be performing?

Singers Jaz Ellington, Asanda, Raya, SuRie, Liam Tamne and girlband Goldstone are all vying for the chance to represent the UK in Eurovision You Decide.

You can find out everything you need to know about each act here.