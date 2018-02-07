Silent Witness viewers in tears after emotional hug between Jack and Nikki

Fans are still waiting for the romance to blossom

Silent Witness had viewers in tears after a particularly emotional scene involving Jack (David Caves) and Nikki (Emilia Fox). The will they/won’t they couple have many fans pining to see them get together.

*Spoilers for Silent Witness series 21 to follow*

The two have endured a fractured working relationship since Nikki’s harrowing ordeal last season, when she was buried alive while the team were in Mexico. However, they appeared to put that to rest last night, sharing a massive hug after Jack learned about her post traumatic stress disorder.

The scene sparked a deep emotional reaction from fans:

Ok so please tell me I’m not the only one who cried when jack hugged Nikki 😍😢 another fantastic episode of #SilentWitness @EmiliaFox @thelizcarr @EmiliaFoxing_ 😍😊 — kara reeve (@kara_p_reeve) January 16, 2018

omg those feels in #SilentWitness tonight when Jack hugged NIkki. — Claire (@_shewrites_) January 17, 2018

This part was so good…I actually cried when Jack hugged Nikki 😭 #SilentWitness — Paige (@autumnchief) January 16, 2018

Jack and Nikki’s hug made my 2018 I don’t think anything could top that absolutely loved it ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Lucy Melluish (@MelluishLucy) January 16, 2018

That hug between Nikki and Jack made a little tear run down my cheek! Fantastic acting done by the whole cast but especially @EmiliaFox , am loving the way you're handling the aftermath of emotions & struggles from last seasons finale! 💘#silentwitness — Sophh (@sophie_maybury) January 16, 2018

I don't ship it but Jack quietly bear hugging Nikki and her relaxing into it ran me over with feels and i am calling the authorities tbh #SilentWitness — Nadineydoll (@Nadineydoll) January 16, 2018

And while both seem otherwise occupied with their own relationships, the hug added fuel to speculation the two are destined to be together:

I really want Jack and Nikki to get together. I really hope it happens in this season #silentwitness xxx — Lou (@icklelou_69) January 17, 2018

I need #SilentWitness jack to stop kissing that copper and start kissing Nikki. Once that happens all will be well in the world. @BBCOne jack ❤ Nikki. — Charlene Williams (@NotPrincessChar) January 16, 2018

Think a part of me actually died when jack started necking on with a bird that’s not Nikki in #SilentWitness pic.twitter.com/D0SX8SxZVD — Dave (@eadavey) January 16, 2018

@EmiliaFox please tell me Nikki and jack get more than a hug this series ?? — EVELYNE STAN (@lilmistrouble) January 16, 2018

Nah if Nikki and Jack are not together by the end of this series, I am not going to be happy. #SilentWitness — . (@___fm10) January 16, 2018

JACK STOP KISSING PEOPLE THAT ARENT NIKKI😫 #SilentWitness — Hollie Chapman (@Hollie3396) January 16, 2018

All I really want is Jack and Nikki to get together #SilentWitness — Lauren Fletcher (@MissLFletcher) January 16, 2018

