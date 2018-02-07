Accessibility Links

Rylan, The Saturdays’ Rochelle Humes and McFly’s Tom Fletcher will be panelists as the UK chooses its Eurovision 2018 entry

The trio will offer their advice and guidance as six acts battle it out to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal this May

Rylan, Rochelle Humes, Tom Fletcher Eurovision You Decide

TV presenter and former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark-Neal, S Club Juniors and Saturdays singer-turned TV presenter Rochelle Humes and McFly singer/songwriter and children’s author Tom Fletcher have been revealed as the professional panelists for the UK’s Eurovision selection show You Decide.

Advertisement

The trio will join hosts Mel Giedroyc and former Eurovision winner Mans Zelmerlow at the Brighton Dome on Wednesday 7th February, where six acts – including a former Britain’s Got Talent finalist, two Voice UK singers and a two-time Eurovision backing singer – will compete to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, Portugal, in May.

Rylan, Rochelle and Tom will provide their critiques of the six songs and artists competing to represent the UK, and offer some advice about how they could translate the performance in Portugal for the Grand Final.

However, the decision about who to actually send to the Eurovision Song Contest will be made by the viewers, who will select the UK’s entry via a live public vote with the winner revealed at the end of the broadcast.

Advertisement

Eurovision: You Decide will be broadcast live on BBC2 on Wednesday 7th February from 7:30pm

Rank this year’s UK Eurovision songs in order from best to worst

All about Eurovision: You Decide

UK Eurovision Acts 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

