Meet the cast of Vera series eight

DCI Vera Stanhope is back for more crimesolving. Find out about the cast and characters below...

It’s the New Year and Vera is back. Brenda Blethyn has donned her hat and raincoat once more for another run of the ITV drama set in Northumberland’s rugged countryside. The no-nonsense copper and her gaggle of co-workers are soon put to task with a fresh round of cases – and there’s a familiar face back from a break. Read on for details of Vera’s cast…

DCI Vera Stanhope (played by Brenda Blethyn)

Don’t be fooled by the wax raincoat. Vera has her kind and affectionate moments, but her borderline obsessive need for justice and care for others has made her a crime colossus. Sometimes referred to as a British Columbo, DCI Stanhorpe may have a soft and modest exterior but she is a force to be reckoned with.

You may recognise Brenda from hit 90s drama Secret & Lies. She has also appeared in a wide range of theatre productions, television programs and films such as Pride and Prejudice, Little Voice, Saving Grace, Atonement and Anne Frank: The Whole Story. She has been nominated for many awards during her career, including nods at the Oscars, Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

When asked what of Vera she sees in herself, she answered: “Oh I do love solving puzzles and brain teases!”

DS Aiden Healy (played by Kenny Doughty)

DS Aiden Healy is Vera’s right hand man. A little cheeky from time to time, this detective does not warm up to authority easily. Although they do not always see eye-to-eye, DS Aiden and DCI Vera compliment one another, both bringing their expertise and style to investigations.

Two years ago Kenny Doughty replaced David Leon (DS Joe Ashworth) as Brenda’s on-screen associate. He’s also appeared in ITV’s show Black Work and comedy series Stella.

DC Kenny Lockhart (played by Jon Morrison)

Kenny has been on the team since the beginning. A member of Vera’s old guard, he’s usually confined to desk duty but he always gets his job done.

Jon Morrison is a Scottish actor well know for his roles in films Nil by Mouth and Sweet Sixteen and appearances in series such as Taggart and The Bill.

Dr Marcus Summer (played by Kingsley Ben Adir)

He was absent last series but pathologist Marcus Summer is back at Vera’s side, helping her break down the forensics behind their complicated cases – and enjoying a spot of banter with the DCI along the way.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is best known on screen for his role in Vera, although he’s also shown up in Agatha Christie’s Marple, Midsomer Murders and Peaky Blinders. On stage he’s trodden the boards in Much Ado About Nothing at the Old Vic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and the critically acclaimed The Riots at the Tricycle Theatre. He also played Sampson in film Trespass Against Us starring Michael Fassbender and Sir Tristan “Wet Stick” in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

DC Mark Edwards (played by Riley Jones)

Young DC Mark Edwards is on Vera Stanhope’s team – but while she’s busy interviewing witnesses and tracking down suspects, he’s often found back in the office digging out evidence.

Besides appearing in Vera, Riley Jones has shown up in an episode of Wolfblood and short film Run.

Episode three guest cast

Audrey Latham (played by Rita Tushingham)

Robert Naresby (played by Christopher Fairbank)

Michael Glenn (played by Vincent Regan)

Tom Naresby (played by Steven Robertson)

Brian Delaney (played by Tim Woodward)

Jason Glenn (played by Ben Crompton)

Asha Dabra (played by Syreeta Kumar)

Chris Harwen (played by Martin Savage)

Tina Brennan (played by Lauren Carse)

Sahil Dabra (played by Gavi Singh Chera)

Molly Glenn (played by Lauren Waine)

Elliot Glenn (played by George Dickman)

Alison Glenn (played by Laura Medforth)

Katy Farr (played by Jennifer Saayeng)

Graham Hartper (played by Jamie de Courcey)