Wunmi Mosaku joins Luther as Idris Elba’s new sidekick as “explosive” series five begins filming

Writer Neil Cross promises the new episodes will be the "biggest, scariest, darkest, most thrilling series of Luther there’s ever been"

Idris Elba’s John Luther has a new sidekick – actress Wunmi Mosaku is joining as new recruit DS Catherine Halliday in the dark police drama.

Mosaku, who won a Bafta last year for her performance in BBC1’s Damilola, Our Loved Boy, is joining forces with the detective in a new story told over four episodes.

The actress, currently appearing on screen in Channel 4 drama Kiri, takes over from Luther’s sidekick in the last series, DS Emma Lane played by Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie.

Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley and Patrick Malahide will return to action as DSU Martin Schenk, Benny Silver and George Cornelius.

He's back. 🙌@IdrisElba returns to set to film the next series of #Luther. Watch this space! pic.twitter.com/vnSfG6cxCB — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 11, 2018

The fifth series has just begun filming, and sees the pair “confounded by a tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an unspeakable horror” according to the BBC.

“When the moonless shadows of London give birth to a new nightmare, DCI John Luther must once again confront the depths of human depravity,” a preview for the new series says.

“But even as the case brings him closer than ever to the nature of true evil, a reluctant Luther must also face the ghosts of his own past. Striding back into the line of fire, he must choose who to protect… and who to sacrifice.

“Whatever his next move, it will have devastating consequences for those around him — and change John Luther forever.”

There’s still no word on whether Luther’s intriguing associate Alice Morgan – played by Ruth Wilson – will make a surprise return from an apparent demise. Writer Neil Cross declined to comment when asked recently by RadioTimes.com whether she would be appearing.

“I will say that he’s got his coat,” Cross said. “And that I’ll keep writing Luther until Idris or I drop off the perch.”

He added: “And as long as Idris and the BBC are up for it then so am I. I am always having ideas for it; even when I’m doing the washing up I will think of something… I have learned my lesson with Luther to never say it’s the end.”

In a statement issued today Cross added, “We missed John Luther. We missed some old friends. And we wanted to make the biggest, scariest, darkest, most thrilling series of Luther there’s ever been. So that’s what we’ve come back to do.”

Elba (pictured below with writer Cross) said, “It’s good to be back in London, back in the coat”.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said, “It’s fantastic to have Idris Elba and the team back filming in London and we are thrilled that the exceptional Wunmi Mosaku will be returning to BBC1 to join this already stellar cast. Neil Cross’s scripts for this fifth series of Luther are explosive and fans won’t be disappointed.”

Luther series 5 will air on BBC1 later in 2018