Britain’s Got Talent finalist Asanda is hot favourite to represent the UK at Eurovision 2018

The 16-year-old singer is tipped to fly the flag for the UK in Portugal with her song Legends

Former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Asanda is the hot favourite to claim victory in Eurovision You Decide and represent the UK at the 2018 Song Contest in Portugal.

The young singer, who is one of six acts competing to win the viewer vote at the Brighton Dome this Wednesday live on the BBC, topped a poll of RadioTimes.com readers with her track Legends.

The 16-year-old, who has already been praised by international fans of the song contest, is also the bookies’ favourite, with William Hill, Ladbrokes and Coral all offering odds of 8/11 for her victory at the UK selection.

But with fellow Eurovision hopeful Raya hot on the teenager’s heels with her song, Crazy (the second favourite among RadioTimes.com readers), the race is far from over.

Asanda, Raya – and the other four acts, Goldstone, Jaz Ellington, Liam Tamne, and SuRie – will all have to perform live on BBC2, impress the professional panellists, and convince the viewing public to pick up the phone and vote for them.

Asanda is no stranger to that sort of pressure, though. She wowed the Britain’s Got Talent judges with her take on Beyonce’s Halo at the tender age of 11.

She then went on to perform the singer’s If I Were A Boy in the final, placing 11th overall on the night.

Eurovision: You Decide airs on BBC2 on Wednesday February 7th at 7.30pm