Disney developing “a few” Star Wars TV series for its streaming service

You like Star Wars, kid? Well we got a Han Solo movie coming out for you in a few months. Not enough? We can give you JJ Abrams’ Episode IX in 2019. Still hungry for intergalactic adventures? Well feast on Rian Johnson’s whole new Star Wars trilogy.

STILL thirstin’ for more? Then buckle up, because the Game of Thrones creators are creating three more Star Wars films all of their own.

Is….is that enough? Are you sated? Can we stop? Can we all just breathe, just for a minute?

No?

Then you’ll be delighted to hear the news that on top of all those projects, MULTIPLE Star Wars TV series are coming to a screen near you in the coming years, as announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger yesterday.

“We are developing not just one, but a few Star Wars series specifically for the Disney direct-to-consumer app,” Iger revealed (via THR) during an earnings call, referring to the new Disney-specific streaming service that the company is developing to rival the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“We’ve mentioned that and we are close to being able to reveal at least one of the entities that is developing that for us. Because the deal isn’t completely closed, we can’t be specific about that.

“I think you’ll find the level of talent … on the television front will be rather significant as well.”

Iger first announced that a Star Wars live-action TV series was in the works last November, and it’s unclear whether any of the other series in development will also be live-action or animated in the style of hit children’s series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The Disney app, meanwhile, will debut at some point in late 2019, and one might assume any Star Wars TV series would follow soon after to help launch the service. Then we’ll just have to strap in and enjoy the endless cavalcade of Star Wars content for a bit, before the eventual heat death of the universe allows for a pleasant break further down the line.

Solo: A Star Wars story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May