Meet the six acts hoping to represent the UK at Eurovision 2018

There are two former Britain's Got Talent and The Voice contestants among the contenders

Singers Jaz Ellington, Asanda, Raya, SuRie, Liam Tamne and girlband Goldstone are all vying for the chance to represent the UK in Eurovision You Decide.

The six acts will go head to head under the watchful Mel Giedyroc and Eurovision 2015 winner Mans Zelmerlow and a panel of industry professionals in the 90-minute UK selection programme, before the public vote to decide who will head to the finals in Lisbon later this year.

But who are they? And what are they singing?

Meet your Eurovision hopefuls below…

Who is Eurovision You Decide’s Asanda?

Song: Legends

16-year-old Asande wowed audiences on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 at 11 years old, and is keen to leave her mark on the Eurovision stage.

“It is a unique song with a very energetic rhythm and has a tribal feel to it,” she says of her song Legends. “I think the melody and the lyrics come together to form a very beautiful and inspirational message that is relatable to everyone.”

Here’s her stunning rendition of Beyonce’s If I Were a Boy from the 2013 BGT final.

Who are the members of Eurovision You Decide’s Goldstone?

Song: I Feel The Love

Trio Aimie, Helen and Rhiannon are all singers and actresses with plenty of experience on stage.

Amie, the group’s creative director, won the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre award, judged by Elaine Page and Michael Ball, and more recently played Katherine Howard in Six, a musical about the wives of Henry VIII.

Helen is an actress who also plays piano and has appeared in stage adaptations of The King and I and South Pacific. You might also have spotted her starring alongside the S Club Juniors (and You Decide panellist Rochelle Humes) in CBBC series iDream back in the day.

Rhiannon, from South Wales, made her professional debut on the 25th anniversary production of Les Miserables. Previously a musical theatre actress, she also appeared in the Jesus Christ Superstar Arena Tour.

Who is Eurovision You Decide’s Jaz Ellington?

Song: You

Jaz Ellington brought The Voice UK coach will.i.am to tears with a stunning rendition of John Legend’s Ordinary People back in 2012.

The song – which he was asked to sing by the judges AFTER will.i.am had already turned for him – even made its way back into the charts after his appearance on the TV show.

He was knocked out in the semi-final but didn’t give up on the dream. He’s been busy gigging, opened for Lauryn Hill, and even had the opportunity to work with his former coach, will.i.am on a project for NASA.

Who is Eurovision You Decide’s Liam Tamne?

Song: Astronaut

Fans of The Voice UK will recognise Liam Tamne as the man who wowed the judges with his take on Kate Bush’s This Woman’s Work during the Blind Auditions back in 2013.

Trained as an actor at Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom, Surrey, Liam has an impressive and extensive list of theatre credits to his name, from Raoul in Phantom of the Opera to Link Larkin in Hairspray.

Who is Eurovision You Decide’s Raya?

Song: Crazy

RAYA (real name Rachel Clark) is a trained dancer, vocal coach and DJ, who already has experience on the international stage. Her musical endeavours have taken her to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Dubai, Oman and Russia and she’s also enjoyed regular residencies at legendary London venues such as Camden’s famous Roundhouse, The Sky Garden and The Arts Club in Mayfair.

She has worked as a session vocalist and writer for labels such as Xenomania and the Ministry Of Sound, providedbacking vocals for Hurts, danced for Little Mix and has appeared in ITV drama Mr Selfridge.

“It’s extremely catchy and upbeat with a really fresh and commercial feel,” she says, of her song Crazy. “It’s all about that new guy or girl who you can’t get out of your head no matter how hard you try.”

Who is Eurovision You Decide’s SuRie?

Song: Storm

SuRie (real name Susanna Marie) began writing songs when she was just 12 years old and has performed for the likes of HRH Prince Charles in iconic British venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and St. Paul’s Cathedral and at venues all around the world, including St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

The Royal Academy of Music graduate has held residencies in Jazz lounges throughout London and performed backing vocals for artists like Chris Martin and Will Young.

SuRie appeared as a backing singer for Loic Nottet and Eurovision 2015.

And she was the musical director for Blanche’s City Lights at Eurovision 2017.

“Storm is a smash,” she said. “It’s a dynamic combination of a more intimate, piano lead, singer songwriter style start, building into this anthemic, soulful pop party!”

Eurovision: You Decide airs live on BBC2 at 7.30pm on Wednesday 7th February.