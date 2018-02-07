And the UK’s Eurovision 2018 entry is…

Here's who'll be flying the flag for the UK in Portugal this May

The UK’s 2018 Eurovision entry will be confirmed LIVE on BBC2 tonight.

Six acts – singers Jaz Ellington, Asanda, Raya, SuRie, Liam Tamne and girl band Goldstone – will compete for the chance to fly the flag for the United Kingdom at the song contest in Portugal in May.

They will all have to perform their Eurovision tracks live on the You Decide stage at the Brighton Dome, where hosts Mel Giedroyc and Mans Zelmerlow will oversee proceedings.

A panel of experts – including Ryan Clark-Neal, Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and McFly’s Tom Fletcher – will offer their creative guidance but the decision will ultimately be left in the hands of 8 industry experts and the viewing public, who’ll be asked to take part in a live vote to select this year’s winning entry.

Their votes will be combined to select a winner and we’ll reveal the results right here the moment they’re announced.

Eurovision You Decide airs LIVE on BBC2 from 7.30pm on Wednesday February 7th