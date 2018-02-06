Why isn’t Holby City on TV tonight?

Fans tuning in for the latest episode from Holby General will be left disappointed

The FA Cup replay between Swansea City and Notts County has thrown a spanner into the BBC schedules tonight. The extra game – scheduled after the two sides drew 1-1 last week – will air on Tuesday 6th February on BBC1 with coverage broadcast from 8pm and kick-off due at 8:05pm.

But with the match and commentary due to run until 10pm, the FA Cup match has bumped both Holby City and Silent Witness out of the schedules.

The latest episode of the BBC1 hospital drama – which is due to see Serena (above, right) take over temporarily after Hanssen steps down, and Ric admitted to Holby as a patient – will instead air tomorrow night (Wednesday 7th February).

Holby City will be broadcast in the same time slot, from 8pm followed by the series finale of Silent Witness which will go out at 9pm.

As for the football, Swansea will be hoping to best Notts this time around after the Magpies equalised during the second half of their initial head-to-head. The winner of the match will progress to play Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round.