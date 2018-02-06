Viewers watching the BBC news spotted that Big Ben seemed to be running 20 minutes late…

But was it the clock or the TV that was wrong?

Big Ben has kept time for over 150 years and throughout two world wars, so perhaps it’s no surprise that when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a discrepancy between the time on the clock face and that displayed on a BBC News bulletin, their first assumption was that the channel was faking its ‘live’ report.

But no, BBC News presenter Simon McCoy did some investigating and confirmed that, yes, Big Ben – which is currently undergoing extensive renovation work – was indeed running 20 minutes late.

Confirmed: the World's most famous clock.. home to Big Ben – is showing the wrong time and running around 20 minutes late. — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) February 5, 2018

The clock face of the Elizabeth Tower, which houses London's famous Big Ben bell, is showing the wrong time-@BBCSimonMcCoy explains pic.twitter.com/fYVFTBXKQi — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 5, 2018

Some people just weren’t having it.

As far as I'm concerned, if that's what Big Ben says, that IS the time. — Daniel Parr Ferris (@ParrFerris) February 5, 2018

Some were worried about the state of other London landmarks.

Before we all go into a blind panic, has anyone checked the ravens are still there at the Tower of London? — Izzie F-H (@BlueLass) February 5, 2018

And some thought we should just give the clock a break.

To be fair, it's currently being renovated and they have to stop the works to keep people working inside it from harm. — James Salsman 📎 (@jsalsman) February 5, 2018

After all, who isn’t late for work once in a while?