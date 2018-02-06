Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What did you think of ITV’s Next of Kin?

What did you think of ITV’s Next of Kin?

Send us your reviews of the ITV thriller now the final episode has aired

Next of Kin episode 2

New drama thriller Next of Kin came to an action-packed conclusion on ITV this evening, as DCI Barnes (Claire Skinner) raced against time to prevent more attacks on London, Guy (Jack Davenport) had to decide where his loyalties lay and Mona (Archie Panjabi) tried to put her family back together.

Advertisement

The finale brought an end to the tale of the London GP (Panjabi) whose brother (Navin Chowdhry) was abducted and killed en route home from Pakistan at the start of the series, setting in motion a chain of events that would utterly change her world.

But now we want to know what you thought of the ITV drama.

Did you think it was a hit? Or a miss? Would you like a second series?

Advertisement

Share your thoughts in the box below and don’t forget to pop your name at the end of your comment so we can make sure we know your review belongs to you!

Tags

All about Next of Kin

Next of Kin episode 2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Arnold Schwarzenegger on the set of Conan the Barbarian (Getty, EH)

Conan the Barbarian remake from Game of Thrones director in the works at Amazon

Victoria Yeates

Fantastic Beasts’ newest star Victoria Yeates on working with her “role model” JK Rowling

Next of Kin

Next of Kin viewers were not impressed with the glaring plot holes

Next of Kin

Meet the cast of ITV’s Next of Kin

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more