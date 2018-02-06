US channel Lifetime has found the stars of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance - and one of them comes straight from the Marvel universe...

We’re barely a week into February 2018 but one of the year’s most difficult dilemmas has already been solved: Lifetime has found its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for its upcoming film about the pair’s courtship.

Suits star Markle will be played Jessica Jones and Daredevil actress Parisa Fitz-Henley (left).

Meanwhile, The Loch and Victoria’s Murray Fraser – who you might have spotted in the highlands episode of the ITV historical drama – will play her prince charming in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

We think they’ve missed a trick by failing to call it The Prince and Me(ghan), to be perfectly honest. However, they’ve not done too badly in the lookalike stakes when it comes to Meghan at least.

The film – which is due to air before the pair wed in May – will tell the story of Harry and Meghan’s courtship, beginning with the moment they met after being set up by friends, before showing the difficulties they had in keeping the relationship a secret.

The intense media scrutiny Meghan faced won’t be left out either.

And if you want a taste of what it might actually be like, we suggest you watch William & Kate – The Movie.

Go on, hate watch it. You know you want to…