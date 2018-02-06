Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Here’s who’ll play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Harry and Meghan movie

Here’s who’ll play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Harry and Meghan movie

US channel Lifetime has found the stars of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance - and one of them comes straight from the Marvel universe...

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle (Getty, EH)

We’re barely a week into February 2018 but one of the year’s most difficult dilemmas has already been solved: Lifetime has found its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for its upcoming film about the pair’s courtship.

Advertisement

Suits star Markle will be played Jessica Jones and Daredevil actress Parisa Fitz-Henley (left).

Parisa Fitz-Henry plays Meghan Markle
Parisa Fitz-Henley plays Meghan Markle (Getty)

Meanwhile, The Loch and Victoria’s Murray Fraser – who you might have spotted in the highlands episode of the ITV historical drama – will play her prince charming in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

Murray Fraser plays Prince Harry
Murray Fraser plays Prince Harry (ITV/Getty)

We think they’ve missed a trick by failing to call it The Prince and Me(ghan), to be perfectly honest. However, they’ve not done too badly in the lookalike stakes when it comes to Meghan at least.

The film – which is due to air before the pair wed in May – will tell the story of Harry and Meghan’s courtship, beginning with the moment they met after being set up by friends, before showing the difficulties they had in keeping the relationship a secret.

The intense media scrutiny Meghan faced won’t be left out either.

And if you want a taste of what it might actually be like, we suggest you watch William & Kate – The Movie.

Advertisement

Go on, hate watch it. You know you want to…

Tags

All about Suits

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Katherine Heigl and Meghan Markle, Getty, SL

Katherine Heigl is joining Suits after Meghan Markle’s departure

(Getty, TL)

A US channel is already making a movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Queen Elizabeth II is one of Wikipedia’s most read pages in 2017 – because of The Crown

screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJ2waoxrJ2c)

Why subtitlers have one of the hardest jobs in TV

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more