Gareth Malone on the future of cancelled Pitch Battle: “The BBC haven’t shot it in the back of the head”

Although the singing contest was axed last year, the choirmaster says it could return in 2019

Gareth Malone has said that despite choral singing competition Pitch Battle being axed by the BBC, it could make a return next year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the choirmaster explained that the BBC haven’t “shot it in the back of the head” and that they are “talking about” the show coming back in 2019.

He did, however, admit there were some issues with the six-part talent show which was presented by Mel Giedroyc and starred Kelis as a judge.

“I thought it was good,” Gareth explained. “It was on in the summer months and I think it should’ve been a winter show, maybe, and we were up against The Voice [it was The Voice Kids] which was interesting.

“It’s quite a hard thing to get right, any new big entertainment format,” he added.

Gareth also stated that he wants to do another big project, similar to The Choir: Military Wives – the large-scale singing project for the BBC which he said took over 11 months of his life.

“I want to get my hands a bit dirtier,” he added. “I’ve got an appetite for something with a bit more depth and more longevity.”