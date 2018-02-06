Mahoney was famous for playing curmudgeonly father Martin Crane in the hit comedy

John Mahoney, the British-born star of Frasier, has died aged 77.

Advertisement

The actor was best known for playing Martin Crane, the grumpy father of Frasier and Niles in the hit US comedy which ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004.

Mahoney died on Sunday while in a Chicago hospice, the Steppenwolf Theatre announced.

His role in Frasier, in which he starred alongside Kelsey Grammer’s titular character and David Hyde Pierce as Niles, garnered Mahoney two Emmy nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a Screen Actors Guild award.

Born in Blackpool but later becoming a US citizen, Mahoney began acting in the 1970s. He joined the Steppenwolf Theatre and won a Tony Award for his performance in John Guare’s The House of Blue Leaves in 1986.

Mahoney’s film credits include In the Line of Fire, Reality Bites, Say Anything, The American President and Primal Fear.

More recently, Mahoney has guest-starred in Hot in Cleveland and Foyle’s War.

Tributes, lead by the Steppenwolf Theatre, have been flooding in.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we share the news that ensemble member of 39 years John Mahoney passed away due to… Posted by Steppenwolf Theatre Company on Monday, February 5, 2018

Advertisement

Actor Gary Sinse, Frasier casting director Jeff Greenberg, series star Peri Gilpin and Say Anything co-star John Cusack all shared memories of Mahoney…

It was a great pleasure to know him and work with him. From Moira and I, Rest In Peace old friend. pic.twitter.com/qONXgv6GVv — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) February 6, 2018

The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77. I've not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together. pic.twitter.com/hn3SZwuEy4 — Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) February 5, 2018