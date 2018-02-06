There are some semi-famous faces amongst the boys and girls who have signed up to the new ITV2 reality show

Dani Mas Dyer says her dad Danny is “excited” about her taking part in Survival of the Fittest.

The 21-year-old daughter of the EastEnders star has been confirmed as a contestant on the brand new ITV2 boys v girls dating show, revealing she was was told “don’t do anything silly” by Danny before signing up.

“Now he is getting it and he said ‘It feels real now and I’m so proud of you,’” Dani explained. “He knows the person I am and he is really excited and it’s nice to have that support at home. He probably will be emotional as well. My mum and dad will be watching it every single night.”

She’s not the only contestant to have previously had a brush with fame. James Middleton (no, not that James Middleton) is also flying out to South Africa for the new reality series hosted by Laura Whitmore that pits boys against girls in “the ultimate battle of the sexes”.

This Middleton previously dated I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

The full line-up of six girls and six boys has been revealed ahead of the show’s launch on Sunday 11th February. There are vloggers, fitness bloggers and models amongst the contestants, and below is everything you need to know about them:

Who’s on Survival of the Fittest?

Dani Mas Dyer

Twitter: @Dani_MasDyer

Instagram: @danidyerxx

Age: 21

Job: Barmaid

Location: East London

She says: “My dad is Danny Dyer. He is excited about me being on the show. When I first told him, like any dad, he had his protective hat on and said, ‘Don’t do anything silly.’ Now he is getting it and he said ‘It feels real now and I’m so proud of you.’ He knows the person I am and he is really excited and it’s nice to have that support at home. He probably will be emotional as well. My mum and dad will be watching it every single night.

“And I’ve been baby sat by Keira Knightley. I was really young. My dad was filming with her ex-partner who she was with and she was on set. I must have been about seven or eight. She used to take me swimming. She was like a bigger sister to me and I loved her. It’s only when I got home that I realised she was in Bend it like Beckham. Now look at her! I hope she remembers me.”

James Middleton

Twitter: @middersjw

Instagram: @middletonjw

Age: 24

Job: Sports Media Manager

Location: Fulham

He says: “My ex-girlfriend… is now Queen of the Jungle, Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo. She was on a reality TV show, Made in Chelsea, and went on to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last year.

“Other than that, because of my name, a lot of people confuse me with Kate Middleton’s brother! For a long time, people thought I was the Duchess of Cambridge’s brother… I would call up restaurants and say my name and they’d give me the best table and then be disappointed when I turned up.”

Jenny West

Instagram: @jenniferwestofficial

Age: 31

Job: Fitness Model

Location: Wigan

She says: “My sister and I are The West Twins (@thewesttwins). We work in social media and promote a healthy and positive fitness and mental wellbeing state. We’ve got 284,000 Instagram followers. That’s on our joint account and we’ve got about 55,000 each on our separate accounts. We do fitness shows and always get recognised.”

Callum Pardoe

Age: 21

Job: Student and lifeguard

Location: South Wales

He says: “When I was really small, about eight or nine, I used to be really good at football and I was in the South Wales Argus with the headline ‘A star is born, the next David Beckham.’

“I used to live in a Swim Wales house with other boys who used to swim for Wales. One of the boys, Aaron Moores, is a double Paralympian – in the swimming world he is a celebrity. He won a silver medal in London 2012 and a gold medal in Rio 2016 and he got his MBE the other day.”

Mariam Musa

Instagram: @itsmariammusa

Age: 23

Job: Department Manager and Vlogger

Location: Surrey

She says: “I can’t stand loud, scatty girls. I’m glam and bubbly but I don’t like aggressiveness or someone who is quick to snap. I can’t deal with negative people – when someone is moody, you’ll see my eyes roll.

“I don’t like arrogant guys, someone who thinks he is the best at everything and a guy who won’t take criticism or admit he’s wrong.”

Ryan Cleary

Instagram: @freeflex_uk

Age: 27

Job: Jeweller

Location: London

He says: “My type would be someone who is into fitness and I like people who are fit. Also people who are good on the inside, with a good heart. I also want someone who I can have a laugh with and someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I fall in love with the person, so that could be a girl or boy so let’s see who is out there. If the person is right, the gender doesn’t matter. The person is the person.”

Warren Phillips

Age: 29

Job: Driller

Location: Gloucester

He says: “Back when I was 20, I entered a local modelling contest called ‘The Face of Gloucester’ and I won that. Some famous people follow me on Instagram – Miss Egypt. And Vicky Pattison followed me once but I didn’t follow her back, I only follow people I know.”

Georgie Clarke

Twitter: @georgieclarkex

Instagram: @georgie.clarke

Age: 25

Job: Research and Development Tax Credit Consultant.

Location: South London

She says: “My friends would describe me as fiery. I’m definitely ambitious, I’m outgoing and an extrovert. They would also say I’m quite charming as well, I will use charm to get my way.

“I’m hoping that the girls will be a unit and be friendly. There might be some bad eggs in there somewhere but I hope we support each other. I’m hoping there will be some guys who have had interesting things happen to them, who have opinions and something to say.”

Tristan Jones

Age: 20

Job: Model

Location: Manchester

He says: “I’ve got a strong chest – I can do a bit on the bench press! I’ll be a flop on the mental challenges. I think males are the stronger sex. They are physically stronger than women. Maybe the women might win mental challenges. But overall men are stronger.”

Georgia Cole

Instagram: @missgcole

Age: 25

Job: Business Development Manager

Location: Bristol

She says: “I met Reiss Nelson, the Arsenal football player, in Marbella. Me and my friends partied with him and the Arsenal football team. I didn’t know who they were though until a few days after! Also I’ve exchanged numbers with someone from TOWIE.