Conan the Barbarian remake from Game of Thrones director in the works at Amazon

The character made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming back to the small screen

Amazon is making a TV series of Conan the Barbarian from the director of Game of Thrones.

The 1930s books by Robert E Howard were originally adapted into the classic 80s movies, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular hero. There have been several TV reboots since then and a 2011 film reboot starring Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa.

And now Colony co-creator Ryan Condal, Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik and The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield are joining forces to for Amazon’s new attempt.

Entitled Conan, the new adaptation will return to the character’s literary origins. According to Deadline, we will see Conan driven out of his tribal homelands. He will wander the mysterious and treacherous world of civilisation where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage.

Conan marks the latest fantasy venture for Amazon, after the company’s big bucks investment in the rights to a Lord of the Rings series last year.