Presenter Carol Kirkwood also visited key sites of significance to the Suffragette movement

The team at BBC Breakfast went all out on Tuesday morning to honour the centenary of women’s suffrage in the UK.

An all-female line-up took over the studio, with Louise Minchin and Steph McGovern hosting the programme and welcoming a roster of female guests.

The shake-up meant that male presenters Dan Walker and Charlie Stayt were nowhere to be seen.

I am in good health. It is the former 👍🏻 https://t.co/b9QmAAx6kl — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 6, 2018

The 6th February show also saw Carol Kirkwood visiting sites of significance to the Suffragette movement.

In the Houses of Parliament, Kirkwood had a go on the original bolt clippers used in 1909 to cut chains off women who had attached themselves to statues in protest.

These are the original bolt clippers used in 1909 to cut chains of women who had attached themselves to statues in protest in St Stephen’s Hall @BBCBreakfast xxx pic.twitter.com/nK4BoKQKAR — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) February 6, 2018

My Camera is not the best, but some views from inside Westminster Hall where a petition signed by 1500 women was presented in 1866 @BBCBreakfast xxx pic.twitter.com/Yirz3YuqGA — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) February 6, 2018

Fabulous view of the glass sculpture by @marybranson called New Dawn. Changes colour with the River Thames tide. Glass discs represent scrolled Acts of Parliament @BBCBreakfast xxx pic.twitter.com/bcc4CcJmzm — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) February 6, 2018

An original suffragette banner was brought in for the broadcast…

Wow! Found in a charity shop in Leeds. It had been there for 10 years. Neatly folded. Today pride of place @PHMMcr and @BBCBreakfast

#1918women pic.twitter.com/TSmceKPWt6 — Jayne McCubbin (@JayneMcCubbinTV) February 6, 2018

And the show also featured segments on the ongoing struggle for equality.

It's 100 years since some women got the right to vote.

But equality isn't just about voting, it's an important value to have in the workplace too.

These business women have been telling @stephbreakfast their advice for women at work and in business. #1918women pic.twitter.com/tm6bMhhjWh — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 6, 2018

"Young and female… You've got your work cut out in front of you here."

A fascinating insight into women's experiences and aspirations in the workplace, across 4 generations. #1918women pic.twitter.com/nkjviEXQkt — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 6, 2018

How important is the ability to vote, to you?

These young women talked to us about voting, as we mark 100 years since some women got the vote. #100years #1918women pic.twitter.com/9WggDSBaGw — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 6, 2018

Elsewhere on the BBC, Radio 4’s Today programme used only women contributors and an all-female presenter line-up on its show.

Woman’s Hour, too, celebrated the 100th anniversary by broadcasting the show from the Pankhurst Centre in Manchester. During the programme, Jenni Murray interviewed Prime Minister Theresa May, whose late godmother was a suffragette.

Emmeline Pankhurst would have been proud.