Everything you need to know about the return of the crime drama

Silent Witness (BBC, EH)

Silent Witness is back for its 21st (!!) series. Here’s what you need to know…

What time is Silent Witness on TV?

Silent Witness airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1.

Who’s in the cast?

Emilia Fox is back as Dr Nikki Alexander, along with series regulars David Caves, Richard Lintern and Liz Carr.

Fresh talent on the show includes Hooten & the Lady star Michael Landes, who plays Nikki’s new love interest Matt Garcia. Julian Rhind-Tutt and Alex Macqueen also join the cast.

Who is Nikki Alexander’s new man?

Actor Michael Landes talked to us about his dashing American character Matt Garcia.

All about Silent Witness

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

