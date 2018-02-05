Everything you need to know about getting on series 19 of the Channel 5 reality show

Contrary to some recent tabloid reports, Big Brother is still alive and kicking and is returning for a brand new series this summer.

But what do you need to do if you want to be a part of the action rather than just watching from your sofa?

Here’s everything you need to know about applying for series 19 of Big Brother:

How do I apply for Big Brother?

You need to make a video of yourself and include two recent pictures.

The video needs to be no longer than two minutes and you should “try to get the essence of your personality across in your video and what it is about you that would make the perfect housemate,” the application process states.

“There are no rules about what you should include but you’ve only got one chance to show us who you are and what you are about – so make it count.” You have been warned.

The application form to enter Big Brother is here

What are the terms and conditions?

You need to be 18 years of age by 31st July 2018 (there is no upper age limit) and have the right to reside in the UK or The Republic of Ireland. Full terms and conditions are here.

If you’ve previously applied for Big Brother, that’s not a problem – you can just apply again.

What is the audition process?

If your online application is successful you may then be invited to meet the Big Brother producers at a regional audition venue.

When will I find out if I’ve been successful?

Due to the volume of applications, Big Brother states that it can’t guarantee you will hear back. If you haven’t heard anything by May 2018 you can assume your application hasn’t been a success this time.

Big Brother returns to Channel 5 in the summer