Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
When is Swansea City v Notts County’s FA Cup replay on TV?

When is Swansea City v Notts County’s FA Cup replay on TV?

Holby City and the Silent Witness finale will now air on Wednesday 7th February

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Nicky Hunt of Notts County challenges Luciano Narsingh of Swansea City during The Emirates FA Cup match between Notts County and Swansea City at Meadow Lane on January 27, 2018 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

FA Cup 4th round replay live on TV 

Swansea City v Notts County

8pm BBC1, Tuesday 6th February

Kick-off 8:05pm, live from The Liberty Stadium

The BBC1 schedules are facing a shake-up on Tuesday, thanks to the impromptu scheduling of the FA cup 4th round replay between Swansea City and Notts County, after the initial tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Despite enjoying the majority of the possession, Swansea fell victim to a second half equaliser from Notts striker Jon Stead after Luciano Narsingh had fired the Welsh side ahead in the first period.

It’s all to play for on Tuesday, and you can watch it live from 8pm on BBC1.

What TV programmes have been moved around?

Advertisement

Hospital soap Holby City and crime drama Silent Witness have both been moved to Wednesday evening to allow the full broadcast of the cup replay. This means that viewers will have to wait an extra 24-hours for the culmination of the two-part finale of Silent Witness’ 21st series.

Tags

All about Live FA Cup Football

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Nicky Hunt of Notts County challenges Luciano Narsingh of Swansea City during The Emirates FA Cup match between Notts County and Swansea City at Meadow Lane on January 27, 2018 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, France's Guilhem Guirado, England's Dylan Hartley, Ireland's Rory Best, Scotland's John Barclay and Italy's Sergio Parisse pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event in west London (Getty, JG)

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV schedule

Costa and Coop Rovers

Co-op and Costa Coffee to open on Coronation Street set extension

(BBC, Youtube thumnnail https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UhWgCGjpEY)

The 7 biggest contradictions in Doctor Who canon

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette holds of Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp during Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park Stadium, London, England 28 Dec 2017. (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BBC renews Premier League highlights package for three more years

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more