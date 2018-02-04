Chris Harris and Eddie Jordan had to bail on a vehicle at the Monte Carlo Rally track

Top Gear presenters Chris Harris and Eddie Jordan were forced to escape from a car when it caught fire during filming.

While driving an Alpine sports car in a closed section of the Monte Carlo Rally track in Monaco, the pair had to pull over and exit the vehicle after being told that flames were coming from the bottom of the car.

Neither Harris or co-driver Jordan were injured, but fire crews were unable to douse the flames and the high-end sports car was lost. According to the Top Gear website, the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

“I first realised I needed to get out when I opened the door and the flames went up my arm,” Chris Harris said. “Sadly the car was lost and it always makes me sad to see a beautiful car destroyed.”

Eddie Jordan added: “Doing a stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was a dream come true for me. The car was stunning – so light on its toes. It was dancing around the mountain and Chris was driving it beautifully. It’s such a shame we didn’t finish the test, but these things happen.”

Top Gear will return to screens later this year for its 25th series