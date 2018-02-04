Accessibility Links

Jenna Coleman’s had a major makeover for new BBC drama The Cry

The Victoria star has unveiled a brand new look for the upcoming thriller series

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 624 -- Pictured: Actress Jenna Coleman during an interview on December 12, 2017 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Getty, TL

Victoria star and former Doctor Who companion Jenna Coleman has a new look for upcoming BBC1 drama series The Cry. Well, new locks.

The actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram sporting a new blonde hairdo while on a plane bound for Australia, where she’ll be filming the four-part thriller.

Downunder #TheCry

A post shared by Jenna Coleman (@jenna_coleman_) on

And people are big fans of Coleman’s change, with one (very excited user) posting “I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU REALLY WENT BLONDE. I’M LOVING IT” and another “Ahhhhhhhh you look amazing!!!” 😍😍😍😍😍”

So is there anything in The Cry series – an adaptation of 2013 novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald – that required Coleman to dye her usual brown hair? Not really. She’s playing Joanna, a mother whose newborn baby is abducted from a small coastal town in Australia, a tragedy that overhauls her life and that of her husband Alistair (Ewen Leslie). This will be, according to the BBC, the “catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood”.

So, overall, a very dark story indeed, but there’s nothing there indicating hair colour is integral to the plot. Perhaps her lighter colour could better represent Joanna’s sun-soaked time down under, but – unless there’s a major conspiracy – brunette Aussies definitely exist.

Nope, it looks like Coleman simply fancied a change in style. And we’re all here for it.

All about The Cry

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

