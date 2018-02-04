What are the numbers do you need? Can you vote with the app? We have everything you need to know right here

How do you vote in Dancing on Ice 2018?

There are three ways you can vote for your favourite Dancing on Ice celebrity: by phone, mobile and app

By phone

You can ring to vote when lines opens at the end of the show on Sunday 4 February by using the numbers below:

Max Evans : 09020 50 51 01

Jake Quickenden : 09020 50 51 02

Donna Air : 09020 50 51 03

Lemar : 09020 50 51 04

Cheryl Baker : 09020 50 51 05

Antony Cotton : 09020 50 51 06

Kem Cetinay : 09020 50 51 07

Alex Beresford : 09020 50 51 08

Brooke Vincent : 09020 50 51 09

By mobile

You can text your vote to 6 5 51, followed by the last two underlined digits that correspond to your chosen celebrity (see above).

How much does a vote cost?

Calls and texts cost 35p each, plus any network access charge.

Via the app

How many votes do you get on the Dancing on Ice app?

You get five votes on the app every single week to help try and save your favourite celeb.

Is voting on the Dancing on Ice app free?

Yes, the five votes you get are completely free. So what are you waiting for?

How do you download the Dancing on Ice app?

For Android click here to down the app, and click here to download on iOS.

Full FAQs for voting for Dancing on Ice can be found here.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV.