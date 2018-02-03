Accessibility Links

The second match of the Six Nations 2018 kicks off at the Stade de Paris

Dublin , Ireland - 25 February 2017; Conor Murray, right, and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship game between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Lansdowne Road, Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Time to warm yourself in the scrum of a full pub and stoke the flames of national pride: the 2018 Six Nations is here.

The controlling influence of half backs Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton will be invaluable against the – yes, say it again – unpredictable French. Ireland’s final game against England is already being touted as a Championship decider, but there’s a lot of ground to cover before then.

bby Logan presents coverage of the match from the Stade de France in Paris, as the opening round of fixtures continues. Ireland recorded a 19-9 home win when the sides met last season, but France claimed a narrow 10-9 victory when the nations last faced each other here in 2016. With commentary by Eddie Butler and Brian Moore, and analysis from Paul O’Connell and Jeremy Guscott.

What time is France v Ireland on TV?

The second match of this year’s tournament kicks off at 4.45pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 4.15pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Radio coverage, will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 4.15pm.

Ireland's national rugby team players take part in the captain run in Saint-Denis on February 2, 2018 on the eve of the Six Nations rugby union match against France on February 3. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

