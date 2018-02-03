Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 3rd February at 8pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

This show might not draw such salacious headlines or attention-grabbing acts as The X Factor, but it is pulling in the viewers. Whereas Simon Cowell’s darling was struggling in the ratings last year, The Voice UK has so far been holding strong. Maybe it’s because of the talented singers, including this series’ oldest contestant who auditions on tonight’s show?

Or perhaps viewers enjoy seeing Olly Murs look like a bit of a plonker? A few weeks ago he was getting put in his place with a punch in the arm from Tom Jones, and last week his chair had a mechanical failure and broke down at the crucial moment. Will another mishap befall him this evening?

Review by Frances Taylor

Who’s already got through the Blind Auditions?

A full list of all the singers and performers who have so far made it through the Blind Auditions and have got to the next round on The Voice UK are here.

How many more Blind Auditions are there still to come?

With the number of singers on the coaches’ teams filling up fast, it seems like there can only be a couple more weeks left of the Blind Auditions.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.