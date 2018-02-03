Stars have posted their congratulations to the drag queen winner of Celebrity Big Brother, as Courtney/Shane Jenek is declared one of the show's most popular champions

Condragulations to Courtney Act, the winner of Celebrity Big Brother – and a popular one at that. After Courtney – real name Shane Jenek – won the reality contest last night, Channel 5 has revealed that the drag artist won with a massive 49.43% of the vote.

In case you were wondering how tonight's vote went… Here's the full result! 📊 #CBBFinal #CBB pic.twitter.com/Q7WG7guoVh — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 2, 2018

Not only does that mean Courtney received almost 10% more votes than second-place Ann Widdecombe, but that the RuPaul’s Drag Race star is one of the show’s most well-liked winners.

Previous victor Sarah Harding managed to pick up 35.33% of the vote during last year’s final, while Coleen Nolan only won over 32.65% of viewers and 2016 champ Stephen Bear got 35.9%.

And if you were in any doubt about Courtney’s popularity (and fancy digesting even more stats), 77.86% of people in RadioTimes.com’s survey of 500 said Courtney was the right winner.

Some people were really happy about the win, including (recently reunited) Spice Girl Geri Horner, who sent Courtney an epic video message. “Congratulations Courtney, you won!” Ginger Spice said. “You’ve been absolutely amazing in there. Girl power! Big kiss!”

Other stars, including Little Mix, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark-Neal and RuPaul’s Drag Race matriarch Michelle Visage posted their congratulations online.

OMG!!! WAS WONDERING WHY MY TIMELINE WAS EXPLODING! CONGRATS TO @courtneyact !!! THIS GOES TO SHOW YOU THAT LOVE ALWAYS #TRUMPSHATE #CBB now go rob that couch that @Rylan is sitting on! — michelle visage (@michellevisage) February 3, 2018

Basically, viewers everywhere were delighted by the win, seeing it as an LGBT victory…

CONGRATULATIONS @courtneyact @bbuk #CBB

Intelligence, beauty, forward thinking, and acceptance. You are an amazing representative of our #LGBT community and I salute you. X — Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) February 2, 2018

In 2018, year of the women, exceptance and equality, who better to win than a polyamorous, gender queer, pan sexual drag queen!!! Well done Courtney I love u 💅🏻👑🦄🎀💖🌸🧚🏻‍♀️ #cbb — moon child (@bl00db4ank) February 3, 2018

I think @courtneyact was the best person to win year of woman, because she/he is an accurate representation of modern feminism 50/50 men and women, standing up for both and a whole lot more, lgbt, vegan you name it 👏❤️ #hero #worthywinner #CBB #CBBShaneJ — Mel~W (@Mel_ward10) February 2, 2018

Sorry, still thinking of #CBB. It also feels like a win for the future- for those who embrace difference and look forwards, versus those stuck in the past, stubbornly unwilling to engage with change. — Natalie Mitchell (@Mitchell_Nat) February 3, 2018

…And they saw it as a rejection of controversial comments made by Ann Widdecombe, who sashayed away from the show as a “thoroughly bemused” runner-up…

Well done to @courtneyact TRULY well done for winning #cbb ! Your win is greater than you may actually realise! There’s a great big sigh of relief from the LGBTQI community and all liberals! ❤️ #CBBCourtney @bbuk — Chrissy Darling (@chrissydarling) February 3, 2018

words cant explain how happy i am to see @courtneyact win #CBB, supporting not only LGBT rights but equality in general, goodbye to annes oldfashioned views — Geraint Thomas (@Geraiintx) February 3, 2018

Thank goodness that bigot didn’t win my bloody show. From series 1, Big Brother helped me as a confused kid to feel ok about being who I am. The show’s LGBT history is incredibly important and someone like Ann is not worthy. Shane J and Courtney did an incredible job. #CBB — Jake Graham (@AlbionJake) February 2, 2018

Of course, in the interest of balance, we should point out that some wanted Ann to take the CBB crown…

Really wanted Ann widdecomb to win #cbb — Gloria Rose (@Gloria_Rose) February 3, 2018

Nooooo I wanted little Ann to win 😵😵😵😵 #CBB — missshonakelly (@shonabridge85) February 3, 2018

Am I the only one that wanted Ann to win #cbb — Zoe (@zoe_georgiou_xx) February 3, 2018

But they were certainly in the minority…

COURTNEY DID IT HDJDJSKSBDJDJEJJDJDKDJDJDJDNDJD I CANT BREATHE YES HAHAHAHAHAHAH #CBB #CBBFINAL — 🏳️‍🌈COURTNEY WON BITCHES (@PhillieExpress) February 2, 2018

This is amazing Courtney is amazing I’m so proud and she deserved to win wow amazing #CBB — Jodie (@Jodieischill) February 2, 2018

In summary: Courtney, YAAASSS QUEEN!

Celebrity Big Brother returns to Channel 5 in the summer