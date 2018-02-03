BBC's new horrifying drama left many sleeping with the lights on

It’s no secret: we love Requiem. The new BBC’s spooky drama starring Lydia Wilson as an accomplished yet troubled cellist gave us the shivers with its tale of a toddler mysteriously vanishing over two decades ago.

Advertisement

It’s a story that unearths terrifying secrets in a remote Welsh community where supernatural elements begin to take hold.

And as many posted on Twitter, it was an impressively scary start to the drama. Even if some couldn’t watch it alone…

I’m watching #Requiem ……by myself 😱 Maybe not the best idea on reflection pic.twitter.com/ADBhGa4wg1 — Tiffany Jones (@Tiffanyemma) February 2, 2018

I think I may need to watch #Requiem in the daylight and when im not alone… 15 mins in and im already scared!!! #VividImagination #Wimp — Emma-jane (@ej_mac) February 2, 2018

Straight from the opening scene – which saw a mysteriously possessed man plunging off a roof – viewers got the chills…

@BBC's #Requiem has been on for all of 15 minutes and I already know I'm checking behind every door, listening to every sound and sleeping with the lights on tonight. — Hannah Roberts (@hllroberts) February 2, 2018

So #Requiem has been on for a whole 30 seconds and I already know I'm going to be taking all the mirrors down and sleeping with the light on. — maxinelianne24 (@maxine_lianne) February 2, 2018

Bugger, 2 minutes in and realised back door is unlocked, too scared already to get up ! #Requiem — Jo Manning (@themannings1) February 2, 2018

I am getting scared to death watching this and it has only just begun. #Requiem — Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) February 2, 2018

Fortunately, it was just the sort of scary some were looking for…

This is creepy as Hell and I am 100% here for it. #Requiem — Rob Hill (@robvanriot) February 2, 2018

Really scary, but gripping, drama at its best @BBCOne #Requiem — Paddy Morton (@paddymorton) February 2, 2018

So that's the best thing @BBCOne have come out with for a while #requiem !! — leigh (@___leigh__) February 2, 2018

…Even if the drama caused some sleepless nights across the country.

And, if you’re feeling brave, you can watch the second episode today: the entire Requiem boxset is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Wait? Did they just say ‘watch the whole series now on @BBCiPlayer?’ THERE GOES EVERY MOMENT OF MY WEEKEND THAT’S NOT TRAINING. #requiem @BBCOne — Christopher Nash (@blackberrychris) February 2, 2018

Advertisement

Requiem episode two will air 9pm Friday on BBC1, or you can watch the entire series now on BBC iPlayer.