From a Sunday night "love-in" to a "shocking" Silent Witness storyline, here's what YOU had to say about the biggest TV news stories from the past seven days

Here at RadioTimes.com we spend our week devouring all the TV there is on offer and sharing our recommendations with you, our wonderful reader.

But what did YOU, the viewing public, have to say about this week’s biggest TV news stories and shows?

From Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump to David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor revival, Silent Witness’ shocking care home storyline to a seriously long wait for Sherlock’s return to TV screens , here’s what got you talking in the past seven days…

You kicked off the week by kicking off about Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump

"Feel like I’ve just watched two people engaging in foreplay and now I need to bleach my eyes and scrub my skin off…" Posted by Radio Times on Monday, January 29, 2018

“It was cringe-worthy” wrote David Thomson on Facebook of Morgan’s exclusive sit-down with the President of The United States at Davos. “The most sycophantic interview I have ever lived through,” wrote Collins Chidimuro, “and I grew up on a diet of Robert Mugabe interviews with the Zimbabwe state broadcaster. Shameful.”

“They just seemed to be kissing each other’s behinds,” noted John Wyres-Smith.

88% of readers said Morgan was too soft on the US President, but the Good Morning Britain presenter had his supporters too!

I think it’s fair to say @piersmorgan brought the best out of @realDonaldTrump who came across better than expected in my view. Gripping stuff! #TrumpMorgan — Andrew Kidd (@AndrewJohnKidd) January 28, 2018

There was a LOT of love for David Tennant’s Doctor Who revival

A must-watch for Doctor Who fans! Posted by Radio Times on Monday, January 29, 2018

A new clip was released by Tennant’s wife Georgia (who appeared in the series as the Tenth Doctor’s “daughter” Jenny) showing the Scottish actor returning to his most famous role for a special occasion, namely the emigration of old friend, Gary Russell, to Australia in 2013.

Nobody was complaining…

The definitive ranking of modern era Doctor Who series, however, caused quite the debate…

Calling all Doctor Who fans!We want YOU to decide which NuWho series is the BEST of all time. Posted by Radio Times on Monday, January 29, 2018

Find out which series topped our reader poll here: The definitive ranking of Doctor Who series of the modern era

A serious Silent Witness storyline about care home abuse split the audience down the middle

What did you make of last night's Silent Witness? Posted by Radio Times on Tuesday, January 30, 2018

The plot of Monday night’s episode of the long-running BBC drama revolved around the suspicious deaths of a number of people living in care homes, and quite a few people were unimpressed.

I love #silentwitness but tonight's episode was badly written, uncomfortable and the end was just not believable. — Sarah Craig (@SazCraig83) January 29, 2018

However, 68% of more than 3,000 readers polled by RadioTimes.com said they felt the storyline worked.

“I thought it was a powerful and brilliantly acted storyline” wrote Cheryl Boxall. “It was refreshing to see a script written from the point of view of people with disabilities rather than just our view of how disabled people react.”

And by the time the second part of the episode had aired on Tuesday, there was a LOT of praise for the series. “Well done Silent Witness for broaching this subject” wrote Lindsey McGibbon. “Working in the care sector it both shocked and moved me. Liz Carr was brilliant! Best episode of the series so far!”

Get the full story: Viewers praise Silent Witness conclusion after backlash to care home abuse storyline

Strictly Come Dancing fans were FURIOUS when Brendan Cole was axed from the show

Brendan has revealed he's in "shock" and that the news he's been dropped from BBC Strictly Come Dancing is still "raw" Posted by Radio Times on Tuesday, January 30, 2018

The 41-year-old dancer, who has starred in every single series of Strictly, made a tearful appearance on ITV’s Lorraine to reveal that he will be absent when the BBC contest returns this autumn, after finding out at the end of last week that bosses had “made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show”.

“This is so unfair” wrote Sarah Burgess, who said Cole ” gives the show a little bit of an edge when he defends his celebrity partner” and urged the BBC to reverse the decision.

Brendan Cole is Mr Strictly……bad decision BBC the show will not be the same without him 😡 #StrictlyComeDancing — margaret fitzpatrick (@northwitch) January 30, 2018

She wasn’t alone in her thinking. A whopping 79% of more than 2,500 RadioTimes.com readers polled said Strictly had made a mistake.

Everyone got VERY excited about the new series of Endeavour

Shaun Evans is back as a young Morse this Sunday Posted by Radio Times on Monday, January 29, 2018

Shaun Evans was back as the newly promoted Detective Sergeant Morse in the action-packed trailer for Endeavour series five, and fans were VERY happy to see him.

“I’m really looking forward to this, great acting and great stories,” wrote Diana Blake.

And there was a lorra lorra love for Roger Allam’s DI Thursday.

Get the full story: Watch the new action-packed trailer for Endeavour series 5

Aidan Turner’s teaser about Poldark series 4 was a big hit

The Irish actor teased a “tempestuous” and political series, which sees Ross heading for parliament and trying to rebuild his marriage after that dramatic series three finale.

Get the full story: Aidan Turner teases “tempestuous” and political Poldark series four

And you rather enjoyed a sneak peek behind the scenes at the Radio Times Covers Party

5 things we learned at the Radio Times Covers Party

But Steven Moffat’s comments about the future of Sherlock broke quite a few hearts

Sherlock fans could be in for a long wait… Posted by Radio Times on Thursday, February 1, 2018

“I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us,” the Sherlock creator mused at the Radio Times Covers Party.

Some fans were very sad indeed.

This makes me so sad.. at least a 2 YEAR GAP before the next series?! 💔 https://t.co/dP2WghrtIL — Hannah Mead (@HannahMead_) February 2, 2018

😢😢😢 I love to see Sherlock. — Cristina Syberia (@cristisyberia) February 1, 2018

I feel like John right now! He waited for around 3 years for Sherlock so I guess we have to as well. pic.twitter.com/iHCRal8DgJ — Dee ⚡️ (@TheDeeWhoLived) February 2, 2018

Get the full story: Steven Moffat on Sherlock: “Maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us”

