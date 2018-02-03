Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Emma Bunton’s BFF is a contestant on The Voice tonight

Emma Bunton’s BFF is a contestant on The Voice tonight

Baby Spice's friend Wendi Harriott is a professional backing singer who's already performed with Jennifer Hudson

Getty, ITV, TL

Fun fact: Wendi Harriott, a 41-year-old contestant hoping to impress The Voice UK coaches this Saturday night is Emma Bunton’s best friend.

Advertisement

In fact, Wendi – a professional backing singer from Kent– is not only mates with the former Spice Girl, but she’s married to Andrez Harriott, who of course you definitely remember as a singer in of ‘90s RnB boyband Damage. That’s actually how Wendi knows Baby Spice: Bunton’s partner Jade Jones is lead singer of Damage.

And now they’re best friends in their own right. The proof?

Love you @wendiharriott you constantly make me smile! 😍

A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton) on

See, Wendi used the hashtag #Friends! You can’t just do that with anyone!

The pair have even posed with a Snapchat animal filter. It’s definitely serious.

And just so you’re not confused about their friendship status, Wendi has captioned the photo with the phrase “Love you more than chicken butter”! To which Bunton replied – you might want to sit down for this – “My BFF, I love you so much”.

But wait, it gets even better: there’s even a snap of the two with the Peter Andre!

Absolute insania.

Oh, and in case you’re interested, as a backing singer Wendi has also performed with the likes of The Killers, Rod Stewart, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. That’s right: she’s sung with one of the Voice judging panel already.

Sadly, Bunton won’t appear on the show to cheer her friend on, but there are more pressing issues at hand: will J-Hud press her button for her own supporting singer? And – dare we say it – will Bunton/Wendi post another selfie before her audition airs? Only time/their respective Instagram accounts will tell.

Advertisement

The Voice UK continues on Saturday 3rd February at 8pm on ITV

Tags

All about The Voice UK

Getty, ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Gemma Kalmakrian on The Voice UK 2018

Is this the most brutal rejection The Voice UK has ever seen?

The Voice UK Coaches 2018

Which singers are through to the next round on The Voice UK?

The Voice UK Olly Murs

Olly Murs’ chair has a technical fault and breaks down at a crucial moment on The Voice UK

will.i.am on The Voice UK

Is this the fastest ever turn on The Voice UK?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more