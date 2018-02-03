Series eight and nine have already been commissioned, but will there be more Call the Midwife after that?

Treasure the next couple of series, Call the Midwife fans – because they could be the last.

The BBC1 drama is now on its seventh series, and its creator and writer Heidi Thomas has already signed up to make eight and nine (Christmas specials and all). But after this we may have to say goodbye to the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House.

Thomas told RadioTimes.com: “We definitely know we’re making series eight this year, and series nine next year. That may be the last, I don’t know. Ultimately it’s up to the BBC and to our audience as well.

“So I think we’ve got a few years left in us, but nothing lasts forever. So I’m always determined to enjoy every series as much as I can.”

If Call the Midwife does come to an end, keep an eye out for an unfamiliar nun in the final episode – because you might just catch a glimpse of Thomas herself in a nun’s habit.

“Dame Pippa Harris, who is my co executive producer, and I have occasionally joked that we might turn up in the very very last episode of Call the Midwife, probably dressed as nuns,” she said. “But it’s not something – I don’t think I’d be any good, to be honest.”

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC