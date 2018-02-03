Your guide to the comedian and presenter of the BBC's new singing competition

Name: Rob Beckett

Age: 32

Known for: Being that “that big-toothed comedian”, 8 Out of 10 Cats captain and host of new BBC show All Together Now.

Bio: Starting out in comedy in 2009, Beckett soon won several comedy competitions including the Amused Moose Laugh Off at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2010.

It didn’t take long for the self-branded ‘Mouth of the South’ to dig his teeth into a TV role: he played the small role of Mike in C4 comedy Fresh Meat in 2011. Then from 2012-2014 he co-hosted I’m a Celeb spin-off show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW! (the one now replaced by Extra Camp).

Beckett has also appeared on Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Taskmaster (in which he won the show’s third series), Travel Man, Mock the Week, Insert Name Here and Room 101 (where he voiced his long hatred of teeth).

He’s also the narrator of C4’s Celebs Go Dating and, from 2016, has been a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats (alongside Aisling Bea).

Recently the comedian’s strayed into more presenting work, fronting BBC entertainment show Wedding Day Winners beside Lorraine Kelly.

And Rob Beckett’s new project? BBC singing contest All Together Now, where he’ll be chatting to the show’s one 100 – yes, one hundred – judges, which includes former Spice Girl, Geri Horner. And since ‘The 100’ are spread up across a massive set, Beckett has to climb a lot of stairs in between takes. “I’m doing a lot of running around, but it’s good fun,” he tells RadioTimes.com. “And it saves me from going to the gym!”

However, that’s not the most daunting part of his new presenting gig.

“The most stressful bit for me is at the end when the winner goes and dances with the 100 and I’m on stage. I don’t sing or dance – I have the worse dad dancing you’ve ever seen!” he says. “If you watch it then you’ll see me trying to run away and Geri trying to bring me back. It’s quite surreal having Geri Horner shouting ‘DANCE! DANCE!’ at you.”