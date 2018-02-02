Five housemates are left, but who's going to be crowned Celebrity Big Brother 2018 winner?

Sixteen celebrities entered the Celebrity Big Brother house three weeks ago, and now just five remain.

Following Tuesday night’s triple eviction, the celebs making it through to Friday night’s final are Shane Lynch, Wayne Sleep, Shane Jenek / Courtney Act, Ann Widdecombe and Jess Impiazzi.

But who do you want to win?

According to the bookies, Ann Widdecombe and Shane Jenek / Courtney Act are the joint favourites – which is slightly bizarre seeing as it’s hard to think of two housemates that were such polar opposites.

Ann has previously said she has no desire to win the show, while Shane has commented that he doesn’t feel as though it’d be his place to win seeing as this series has been The Year of the Woman.

“I’d like to be here,” Shane J previously said. “The winning side I don’t care about because I just don’t feel like that’s even my place to win in Year of the Woman.”

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch is the third favourite, while Wayne Sleep and Jess Impiazzi are outsiders when it comes to the odds.

Celebrity Big Brother airs at 9pm on Channel 5