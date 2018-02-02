Everything you need to know about the near-future thriller from the writer of Luther

Hard Sun is a new, apocalyptic crime drama on the BBC. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

What time is Hard Sun on TV?

The next episode of Hard Sun is on Saturday 3rd January at 9:30pm on BBC1.

What can we expect?

If you’re sticking with Hard Sun, you’re made of stern stuff. Writer Neil Cross’s full-on, frantic style doesn’t make it easy on us — and nor does his fondness for acts of violence you wish you’d never thought about, let alone seen on screen. Tonight, after a bit of a detour in recent weeks, we veer back to the main storyline — and into all kinds of crazy.

Elaine’s son Daniel has escaped, and somehow tracks down the teacher he believes to be his father, ie the man Elaine’s parents thought raped her when she was 14. I know — none of this is pretty. And it gets uglier when Daniel takes vengeance with an ice pick.

That’s just the opening scene. From there, Cross devises plenty of tangled plot spaghetti, mostly twirled around that pesky flash drive MI5 is after. It’s a rubbish 1990s-style McGuffin, but when everything’s this heated, who cares?

Review by David Butcher

Who is in the cast?

Model and actress Agyness Deyn and Cloud Atlas star Jim Sturgess lead the drama, with support from Luther’s Nikki Amuka-Bird. You can see more details about the cast and characters here.

Is it violent?

In a previous issue of Radio Times, TV writer David Butcher warns: “the pre-title opening scene where Agyness Deyn’s character is attacked in her house is really nasty”. Perhaps not one for the faint of heart.

Is there a Hard Sun trailer?

Oh, yes…