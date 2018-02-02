Time to warm yourself in the scrum of a full pub and stoke the flames of national pride: the 2018 Six Nations is here.

“We had a middling autumn series and have a list of injuries as long as your arm.” That was how Eddie Jones attempted to downplay England’s chances of becoming the first team to win the Six Nations three years in a row. Any fan knows to take the head coach’s words with at least a bucket of salt, but it’s true that the likes of Billy Vunipola, Nathan Hughes and Mike Brown will be missed when England play their first match against Italy.

If there are any niggling doubts about England’s place as tournament favourites, a refreshing February rampage in Rome will be just the thing to blow them away.

What time is Italy v England on TV?

The second match of this year’s tournament kicks off at 3pm, with live coverage on ITV from 2:15pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 3pm.