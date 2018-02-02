How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother 2018
Is it vote to save or vote to evict? What are the numbers you need? We have all your questions answered
Who’s nominated in Celebrity Big Brother?
There are no more nominations. Now, you’re voting for who you want to win Celebrity Big Brother 2018.
The five celebrities who have made it to the final and could win CBB are: Ann Widdecombe, Courtney Act / Shane Jenek, Shane Lynch, Wayne Sleep and Jess Impiazzi.
How do you vote in Celebrity Big Brother 2018?
It’s vote to win for the final on Friday 2nd February and there are two ways you can make your vote known: by phone or by mobile.
By phone
You can ring to register your vote by using the numbers below…
Ann Widdecombe 090 20 44 24 03
Jess Impiazzi 090 20 44 24 08
Courtney Act / Shane Jenek 090 20 44 24 14
Shane Lynch 090 20 44 24 15
Wayne Sleep 090 20 44 24 16
By mobile
You can text your vote to 6 44 24, followed by the last two digits that correspond to your chosen housemate (see above).
Is it vote to save or vote to evict?
It’s vote to win Celebrity Big Brother.
When does the Celebrity Big Brother vote close?
The vote will close during this Friday’s final which airs between 9pm and 10pm and then 10.30pm to 11.05pm on Friday 2nd February.
How much does a vote cost?
Calls to the vote numbers prefixed with ‘09’ cost 50p plus your Network Access Charge and calls from mobiles to the 7 digit mobile short code prefixed with ‘64’ will cost 50p from any UK mobile (excluding the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man). 15p from each paid vote goes to Make-A-Wish UK. and you must ask the bill payer’s permission before you vote.
Full FAQs for voting on Celebrity Big Brother can be found here.
Celebrity Big Brother airs at 9pm on Channel 5