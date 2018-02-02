The DOI contestant was taken to hospital after a nasty fall during training

Dancing on Ice star Antony Cotton was taken to hospital after fracturing multiple ribs in a nasty accident during training.

The Coronation Street actor has admitted he is in pain after the incident, but he is still hoping to compete in the ITV show on Sunday.

“On Wednesday, Brandee [Malto] and I were training for this week’s show when we lost our balance and both fell backwards onto the ice,” Cotton explained in a statement.

“Luckily, Brandee was uninjured but I was taken to hospital where I discovered I had fractured a couple of ribs, front and back. I’d like to thank the staff at Silver Blades ice rink in Widnes, the doctor and nurse at The Alexandra Hospital in Cheadle, and Brandee, who never left my side throughout.

“But the show must go on and as such, we are going to do our best to continue in the Dancing on Ice competition this Sunday. Hopefully the painkillers and sequins will see us through.”

In a tweet, he later added: “I’ll keep going until they stretcher me off!!!”

Okay. So this happened yesterday. I’ve never phoned in sick – not once, not ever – and I don’t intend to start now. If you’ve ever broken a rib then you’ll know what the pain is like, but sadly I don’t have four weeks to rest, so I’ll keep going until they stretcher me off!!! https://t.co/wzbaNBz4AS — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) February 1, 2018

ITV said in a statement: “Antony fell on the ice during training and as a precaution was taken to a nearby hospital. He has since been released and is now resting ahead of the live show this weekend.”

Cotton and his skating partner had been rehearsing a routine set to the song I Am What I Am, the gay anthem made famous by Gloria Gaynor.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday 4th February 4 at 6pm on ITV