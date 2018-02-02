Accessibility Links

Blue Planet viewers can't believe that lakes exist under the sea

Blue Planet viewers can’t believe that lakes exist under the sea

The beach in Spongebob Squarepants doesn't seem so crazy now

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 15/10/2017 - Programme Name: Blue Planet II - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR USE UNTIL 15TH OCTOBER 2017* The three-man submersible 'Nadir'. The Blue Planet II team worked with several submarines to film the Deep episode, spending a thousand hours in them across the world’s deep oceans to capture landscapes and behaviours never seen before. FROM EPISODE 2 - THE DEEP - (C) Luis Lamar 2017 - Photographer: Luis Lamar (BA)

On last night’s Blue Planet II, David Attenborough blew a lot of minds with the revelation that there are lakes at the bottom of the ocean.

That’s right: lakes, underwater.

According to the show, brine pools full of super salty water created by erupting methane gas can collect in the depths of the sea. The water is so salty that when an eel dives in to prey on some of the lifeforms that gestate around it – as seen below – it goes through toxic shock, and must rise out of the pool in order to survive.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about these deep sea pools, you’re not alone; lots of viewers took to Twitter during the show to share their incredulity at the news:

It’s also gone a way to prove that Spongebob Squarepants is more realistic than we had realised:

Decades in the game, and Attenborough is still well able to blow our minds. Bravo.

