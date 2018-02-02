The beach in Spongebob Squarepants doesn't seem so crazy now

On last night’s Blue Planet II, David Attenborough blew a lot of minds with the revelation that there are lakes at the bottom of the ocean.

That’s right: lakes, underwater.

According to the show, brine pools full of super salty water created by erupting methane gas can collect in the depths of the sea. The water is so salty that when an eel dives in to prey on some of the lifeforms that gestate around it – as seen below – it goes through toxic shock, and must rise out of the pool in order to survive.

The toxic lake at the bottom of the ocean.#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/2CaDxIWIkc — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 3, 2017

If this is the first time you’re hearing about these deep sea pools, you’re not alone; lots of viewers took to Twitter during the show to share their incredulity at the news:

It’s also gone a way to prove that Spongebob Squarepants is more realistic than we had realised:

Decades in the game, and Attenborough is still well able to blow our minds. Bravo.